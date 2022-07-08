ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AEY opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.61.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

