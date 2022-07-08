Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Up 0.5%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 107,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 61,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $378.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.22). Research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,061,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

