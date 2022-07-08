Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.58. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.
About Aeterna Zentaris (Get Rating)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
