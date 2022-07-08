Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.58. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 252.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

