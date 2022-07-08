Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

AEMD opened at $0.99 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.75% of Aethlon Medical worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

