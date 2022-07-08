AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.21.
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 787,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.
About AgroFresh Solutions (Get Rating)
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
