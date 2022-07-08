AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.21.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis acquired 32,050 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,164.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 787,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

