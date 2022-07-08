Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of AIRI opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.79. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70.
About Air Industries Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.