Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AIRI opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.79. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

About Air Industries Group (Get Rating)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.