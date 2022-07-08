Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.88.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.