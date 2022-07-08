Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

