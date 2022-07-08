Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Shares Up 1.5%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.69. 348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,356 shares during the period. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 84.02% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF worth $46,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

