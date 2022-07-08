Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Trading Up 2%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 51,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 25,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

