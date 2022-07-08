Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

ALIM stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.46. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 3.58% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

