Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,318.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.47.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALNY stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

