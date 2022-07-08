Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Up 8% on Analyst Upgrade

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) shares rose 8% on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $181.00 to $182.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha Metallurgical Resources traded as high as $119.59 and last traded at $116.85. Approximately 5,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 876,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.17.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $581,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,950.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.64.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $20.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.90 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.02%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

