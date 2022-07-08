Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Cardinal Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,254.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2,549.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

