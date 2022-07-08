Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Eastern Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,254.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,549.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

