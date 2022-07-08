Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,254.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,549.04.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

