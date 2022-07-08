Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.8% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,120,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

GOOGL opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,254.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,549.04.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

