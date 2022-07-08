Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,254.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,549.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

