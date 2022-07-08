Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $208,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 22,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,054,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.1% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,254.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,549.04. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

