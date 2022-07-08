Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,254.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,549.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.