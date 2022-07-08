Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.81.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 836,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,389.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 57,814 shares of company stock worth $1,039,229 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 45,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINE opened at $17.22 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

