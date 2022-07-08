Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Fifth Third Bancorp’s 4th Largest Position

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $579,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $116.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

