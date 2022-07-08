Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $579,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. MCIA Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

