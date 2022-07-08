Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,059,691,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.