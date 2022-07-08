AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DIT opened at $165.51 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $122.85 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.09. The company has a market cap of $96.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

