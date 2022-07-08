América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in América Móvil by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in América Móvil by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMX opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 28.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

