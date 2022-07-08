American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading 0.7% Higher

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $41.23. Approximately 1,449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76.

Get American Century Low Volatility ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,129 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 78.36% of American Century Low Volatility ETF worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.