American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Trading Up 2.1%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $34.09. Approximately 1,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79.
