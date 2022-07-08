American Research & Management Co. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

American Research & Management Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $109.30 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

