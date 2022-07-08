American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMS opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.40%.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

