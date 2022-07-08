American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMS opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.40%.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

