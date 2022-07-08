Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Shares of AP opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.67.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.