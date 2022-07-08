Analyzing Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) & ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) and ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lexaria Bioscience and ABVC BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and ABVC BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -2,555.05% -63.35% -62.06% ABVC BioPharma N/A -287.25% -148.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and ABVC BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $720,000.00 23.55 -$4.03 million N/A N/A ABVC BioPharma $360,000.00 85.88 -$12.84 million ($0.66) -1.55

Lexaria Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than ABVC BioPharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lexaria Bioscience beats ABVC BioPharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others. DehydraTECH also deliver drugs effectively across the blood brain barrier. It operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds intellectual property portfolio with 23 patents granted and approximately 50 patents pending worldwide. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage. It has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. is a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

