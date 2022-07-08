Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,091 shares of company stock valued at $96,756. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIRC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $41.87 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

