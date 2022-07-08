Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 76,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Apple by 4.4% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 8,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 70,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 22.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 29,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.35 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.21. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

