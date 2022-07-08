Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 76,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Apple by 4.4% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 8,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 70,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 22.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 29,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.