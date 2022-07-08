Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.01 and its 200 day moving average is $160.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.