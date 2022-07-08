Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.9% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $146.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

