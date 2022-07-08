apricus wealth LLC Acquires 1,664 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.1% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 14,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $109.30 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

