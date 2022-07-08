Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $101.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.87. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $5,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,079.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,976 shares of company stock valued at $58,073,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

