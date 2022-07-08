Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

ARKR opened at $18.90 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 8,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,554.47. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,972.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $92,015.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

