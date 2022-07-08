Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

APWC stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (Get Rating)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

