Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Insider Wolfhart Hauser Purchases 3,243 Shares

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) insider Wolfhart Hauser bought 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,534 ($18.58) per share, with a total value of £49,747.62 ($60,241.73).
Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 1,573.50 ($19.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. Associated British Foods plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,462.50 ($17.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,228 ($26.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,630.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,770.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,573.50.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.70%.
About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
