Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Insider Wolfhart Hauser Purchases 3,243 Shares

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) insider Wolfhart Hauser bought 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,534 ($18.58) per share, with a total value of £49,747.62 ($60,241.73).

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 1,573.50 ($19.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. Associated British Foods plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,462.50 ($17.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,228 ($26.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,630.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,770.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,573.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($23.01) to GBX 1,850 ($22.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.40) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,647 ($19.94) to GBX 2,300 ($27.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,161.67 ($26.18).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

