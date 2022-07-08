AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.74.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.
About AstroNova (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.