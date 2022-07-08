AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.74.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

