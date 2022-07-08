Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) rose 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 2,217,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,383,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Aterian alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $173.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 80.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aterian, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aterian news, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $54,909.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 427,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 23,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $61,012.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aterian by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aterian in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.