Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -926.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,141,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,168,000 after acquiring an additional 150,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after buying an additional 105,043 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after buying an additional 308,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

