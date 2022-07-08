Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Insider Nathan Coe Sells 82,591 Shares

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.07), for a total value of £482,331.44 ($584,077.79).

AUTO opened at GBX 584.20 ($7.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Auto Trader Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 499.40 ($6.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 2,246.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 563.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 629.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AUTO shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.72) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.99) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 710.13 ($8.60).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

