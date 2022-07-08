Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Insider Nathan Coe Sells 82,591 Shares

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.07), for a total value of £482,331.44 ($584,077.79).
AUTO opened at GBX 584.20 ($7.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Auto Trader Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 499.40 ($6.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 2,246.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 563.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 629.49.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.
About Auto Trader Group (Get Rating)
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
