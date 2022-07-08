AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

AutoWeb stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a negative net margin of 14.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AutoWeb stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.79% of AutoWeb worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

