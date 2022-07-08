AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,678,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $420,100,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $2,168.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,032.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2,014.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,503.30 and a one year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

