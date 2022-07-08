Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.53.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $46,791,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,329 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 0.99. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

