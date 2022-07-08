Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $23.00 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

