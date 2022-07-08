Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Banco Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Banco de Chile stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

